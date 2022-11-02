WHS Career Expo 2022
Williston High School hosted their third annual career expo on Nov. 2 on-campus and 683 students participated. The kids were able to speak with 61 different professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and get first-hand information about different careers and industries.

In preparation for the event, students spent 80 minutes per week researching fields of interest and different workforce industries.



