Williston High School hosted their third annual career expo on Nov. 2 on-campus and 683 students participated. The kids were able to speak with 61 different professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and get first-hand information about different careers and industries.
In preparation for the event, students spent 80 minutes per week researching fields of interest and different workforce industries.
“It’s so interesting when they find what really interests them and it lights a spark... that’s exactly what we want to do,” WHS Career Development Counselor Haley Jeannotte said.
Jeannotte saif that even if the students did not walk away from the expo with their future lifelong career picked out, the event at least got them started thinking about their options.
“Once a student finds a spark, then they can start planning with the school on what classes are available that will help them in their industries of interest,” she said.
Through conversations with the exhibitors at the event, students learned many things. Jeannotte shared an example about a student who didn’t realize that Sports Medicine was a career option before talking with a professional in that field at the expo Wednesday.
Jeannotte shared that she received a lot of positive feedback about the expo from students throughout the day, with many students thanking her for giving them the opportunity to connect with industries and learn.
Putting on a career expo of this size was no easy feat and took months of planning according to Jeannotte. She said without the help from the Williston Chamber of Commerce and all the exhibitors, the event would not have been possible or successful.
“Williston High School does an awesome job at putting on the career fair. We see the high school as a feeder program to what we do, which is civil engineering, land surveying and planning, so we need good technical people,” Interstate Engineering Principal Engineer Lonni Fleck said. “Very organized, very professional, streamlined and well worth the investment. There are so many careers, that this is probably the most efficient way that students can figure out what’s out there and talk to professionals one-on-one.”
Overland Aviation employee Titus Lee said that many students asked questions about age requirements, pay scale and work-life balance. He said he tried to convey to students the importance of making connections with people in their desired career fields.
“It’s good to have people show that they are interested,” Lee said.
Plans or pending for another career expo in the Spring.