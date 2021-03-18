Twenty-nine Williston High School students were inducted into the school's chapter of the National Honor Society.
The NHS represents character, scholarship, leadership and service.
The induction ceremony was held March 9 at the high school.
The Class of 2021 new members are:
Erik Bristow
Emma Gilpin
Taylor Riehl
Sydney Senior
Lauren Urbi
The Class of 2022 new members are:
Angeliki Alexandros
Olivia Bervig
Marissa Branham
Aliah Custodio
Gracie Hamlin
Sawyer Hanson
Charles Hardcastle
Jaylie Holte
Cutter Jones
Zoe Lautenschlager
Noelle Leibrand
Shelby Meyer
Kaylee Moss
Jocelyn Nass
Avery Noeske
Melvina Potty
Emmalynn Richardson
Olivia Rossland
Ava Schroeder
Landen Snellings
Emma Solberg
Keng Praise Teghen
Emma Tong
Sierra Watterud
The NHS is advised by Kari Hall. The chapter student president is Niah Shumway and the student vice president is Jude Gabutan.
The student treasurer and state NHS officer is Davis Patton and the student secretary is Kiara Mehlhoff.