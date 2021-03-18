New NHS inductees 2021

Williston High School inducted 29 new members (seen posing here) into the National Honor Society. The photo was taken March 9, 2021 following the induction ceremony.

 Submitted Photo

Twenty-nine Williston High School students were inducted into the school's chapter of the National Honor Society.

The NHS represents character, scholarship, leadership and service. 

The induction ceremony was held March 9 at the high school.

The Class of 2021 new members are:

Erik Bristow

Emma Gilpin

Taylor Riehl

Sydney Senior

Lauren Urbi

The Class of 2022 new members are:

Angeliki Alexandros

Olivia Bervig

Marissa Branham

Aliah Custodio

Gracie Hamlin

Sawyer Hanson

Charles Hardcastle

Jaylie Holte

Cutter Jones

Zoe Lautenschlager

Noelle Leibrand

Shelby Meyer

Kaylee Moss

Jocelyn Nass

Avery Noeske

Melvina Potty

Emmalynn Richardson

Olivia Rossland

Ava Schroeder

Landen Snellings

Emma Solberg

Keng Praise Teghen

Emma Tong

Sierra Watterud

The NHS is advised by Kari Hall. The chapter student president is Niah Shumway and the student vice president is Jude Gabutan. 

The student treasurer and state NHS officer is Davis Patton and the student secretary is Kiara Mehlhoff. 

Tags

Load comments