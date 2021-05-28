Jazz is often associated with the 1920’s and Great Gatsby era swing, but jazz as an idea permeates the decades.
Over 100 years later, students at Williston High School give jazzy music life and carry it onward to the next step of their journey. Williston High School music director Eric Rooke and music teacher John Bisbee are sad and proud in equal measure saying goodbye to some of the seniors that make up their jazz band and choir.
Liv Carmichael was in Vocal Jazz her senior year and participated in choir for two years as a soprano.
Melissa Silces also participated in Vocal Jazz for the first time this year, but has been in choir all four years as a soprano. She plans to go to Williston State College then transfer to Dickinson State for elementary education.
Kylie Larson was in Vocal Jazz as an alto soprano for three years and plans to attend Williston State College to participate in the choir there.
Davis Patton had his first year of Vocal Jazz this year and three years of choir as a bass. He plans to go to the University of North Dakota to study chemical engineering.
Syd Schroeder was in Vocal Jazz this year for the first time but loved it enough to want to study music education after graduation along with pediatric psychology.
Noah Tarbox played the trumpet, french horn and “ladies hearts” in the Jazz Band for two years. He plans to go to University of North Dakota for pre med.
Giles As’sim was in Jazz Band for three years playing the trombone and tuba and plans to go to the University of North Dakota to study Music Education.
Ian Skör has been in Jazz Band for three years and plays drums at the David Brubeck level. He plans to go to Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
Tucker Jorgenson has been in Jazz Band for three years and plans to attend NDSU to study agriculture.
Jace Radke was in choir for four years and was playfully “pressured” into Vocal Jazz by his friends this last year. He plans to study cosmetology after school but also wants to stay to help out the music program at Williston High School.
Kadyn Clack is a talented fill-in for Vocal Jazz and plans to go to Williston State University to study Elementary Education to teach first grade after her first grade teacher inspired her greatly.
These students exemplify the passion music can inspire in every one of us. We can expect great things from this group of talented young adults in the future.