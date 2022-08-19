Williston Basin School District #7 is thrilled to announce that their Family & Consumer Sciences Education program at Williston High School received the Director’s Award of Excellence from the North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education. This program was recognized for using the program to better students in the areas of adult living, interior design, clothing and textiles, foods and nutrition, culinary arts, and child development by building relationships with those same students; leveraging the Advisory Committee to provide opportunities for field trips, act as judges in the food competitions, and even providing internship opportunities for students; and participating in FCCLA and classroom activities in order to gain skills for competing in state and regional events for FCCLA.
Brenda Gullikson, Katie Brew, and Sheridan Herman are the Family and Consumer Sciences instructors at Williston High School, and were recognized, along with assistant principal Audrey Larson, at the 51st Annual Department of Career and Technical Education Professional Development Conference held last week in Bismarck. When asked how they felt about receiving the honor, Brenda Gullikson said “It is an honor to be recognized for our hard work and dedication to those students and education.” Sheridan Herman echoed those thoughts by saying “Having passionate coworkers, supportive admin, and enthusiastic students have made building our FACS program possible. It is such an honor to be selected!”
Williston High School has many classes for students to choose from including clothing and textiles, foods and nutrition, housing and interior design, child development, culinary arts, and living on your own. These classes are “designed to equip students for life” says Brenda Gullikson. Dr. Richard Faidley had this to say, “Family and Consumer Science classes embody our mission statement by preparing students for the next level of education, work, and life. We are very fortunate to have such an amazing team of instructors who are so passionate about this program.” Brenda Gullikson added, “I can’t imagine loving a career more than I do teaching Family and Consumer Sciences.”