Williston High School announced Homecoming schedule and royalty nominees
By Williston Herald Staff
Sep 23, 2022

Excitement for Homecoming is in the air on the Williston High School campus as the students and staff prepare for a fun-filled week Oct. 3-7.The student council decided that the 2022 Homecoming theme will be Hollywood for "Talk to Me, Coyotes."Monday, Oct 3• Dress up theme: Top Gun• 5-10 p.m.: Float building kicks offTuesday, Oct 4• Dress up theme: Disney characters• 5-10 p.m.: Float building• Meet the king and queen candidates video and votingWednesday, Oct 5• Dress up theme: Adam Sandler day• 5-10 p.m.: Float buildingThursday, Oct 6• Dress up theme: red carpetFriday, Oct 7• Dress up theme: orange, black• 1:30 p.m.: pep assembly at the WHS Jon Cole Gym• 2:30 p.m.: senior class photo• 4p.m.: Homecoming parade• 5:30 p.m.: open to the public tailgating in the WHS parking lot• 6:50 p.m.: special surprise event• 7p.m.: Homecoming football game, coronation, and float winner announcement• 9:30 p.m.: Homecoming dance at the WHS Jon Cole Gym• The Coyotes will take on the Watford City Wolves for their Homecoming football gameThe school announced their top ten homecoming nominees for king and for queen Thursday and the students will vote for their top five in each category on Tuesday.Queen, King nominees• Kaitlyn Barbarick• Chase Fuchs• Margaret Garbel• Samantha Grasser• Alizabeth Krupka• Halle Opsal• Taylor Rath• Rylee Rude• Lola Suchy• Samantha Thome• King nominees:• Ivan Askim• Riley Erickson• Kadin Finders• Logan Knox• Teanecee Kpan• Kolden Kringen• Micah Larson• Landen Miller• Caleb Osborn• Malaki Sik