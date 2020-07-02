The latest:
The committee working on a reorganization between Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 has a new timeline for when people could vote on the merger.
Originally, the districts had talked about having the reorganization on the ballot for the November General Election. Now, however, the plan is to hold a special election in early December. In order for the reorganization to take effect July 1, 2021, voters would have to approve it before Dec. 31.
That leaves the two districts a bit more than a month to finalize a draft plan. The target date is to turn a plan into Jodi Johnson, the county superintendent of education, on Aug. 12.
The county committee on school annexations would meet Sept. 9 for a public hearing, and if they approve it, the plan would go on to the State Board of Public Education. A public hearing on that would be held Oct. 19.
If that committee OK's the plan, it would go before voters on Dec. 8. A majority of voters in both districts would have to approve the plan for it to take effect.
What's next:
The committee is working on the draft plan, which has to address issues like enrollment, facilities planning, transportation of students, the board structure and the size of the district.
"It is still a draft," Jeffrey Thake, superintendent of District 1, said during the reorganization committee meeting Wednesday, July 1. "It is a working documents. What we’re doing is we’re adding everything required by Century Code."
The districts already put out a poll for a possible new name for the reorganized district. Another poll is planned for this week.
The three top choices in the last poll were Williston Basin School District, Williston Community School District and Williston Area School District. The committee is going to include those three on the next survey as well as a fourth option: Williston United School District.
Once the draft plan is finished, the boards plan to hold public meetings to answer questions. The date of those meetings has not been finalized, but the committee discussed holding them in late July at the Williams County Administration Building.