The proposed reorganization of Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 has one last hurdle to clear — the voters.
So far: The two districts started negotiating this summer to come up with a plan to join the two districts. A Williams County board OK’d the proposal in September and the North Dakota Board of Public Education approved it last week.
What’s next: The final step in the process is for residents to vote on the proposal. A special election is set for Dec. 8. A majority of residents in both districts must OK the plan for it to take effect. If they do, the new district will come into existence on July 1, 2021. A special election for the school board of the new district is set for Dec. 15. The new board will have seven members. Two will have to come from outside Williston city limits and the other five seats are at-large.