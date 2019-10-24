Williams County has begun work on a study of all six school districts in the county.
The project was announced in August, when The goal is to create a better understanding of the situation of each district, with an eye toward increasing collaboration and improving school facilities.
What’s the timeline?
The Williams County Commission approved paying for the study in August, and the process started about a week later, when Gov. Doug Burgum, along with other state officials, met with the superintendent and school board president of each district.
The team was announced on Thursday, Oct. 24, and work is set to begin soon. The first meetings with school district leaders will happen in November and the report is set to be finished and submitted to the county in March.
What is the study looking at?There are four parts to the study. They are:
Budget, Finance, and Taxation: This part will look at the expenses and revenue for each district; the level of bonded indebtedness, expenditures and revenue per pupil; taxable valuations; mill levies; current, past and future capital improvement projects and a history of referendum attempts.
Student Enrollment and Demographics: This will develop a data-driven analysis of enrollment; student residence demographics; cross-district enrollment; current and future residential property demographics.
Curriculum and Student Opportunity: This will examine general curriculum programs; extra-curricular offerings; special education resources; career and technical education availability; advanced placement and dual credit opportunities.
Property and Facility Assessment: The final part will look at facility ages; current facility utilization and capacity; deferred maintenance issues; modular/rented space solutions being utilized to address overcrowding.
Who is gathering the data?
The county has enlisted specialists in various fields to work on each part of the survey. Two former school superintendents will be leading the consultants.
The project managers are David Flowers and Jeff Schatz, both of whom are former school district superintendents and career educators who retired in 2018.
In West Fargo, Flowers facilitated three long-range facility planning task forces that made recommendations to the school board and community for how to accommodate their accelerated growth.
Schatz was a teacher, athletic director, and high school principal with Grand Forks Public Schools for 21 years. In 2009, he transitioned to Fargo to oversee the construction and opening of Davies High School before being named superintendent in 2012.
The budget, taxation and finance components of the initiative will be conducted by Mark Lemer and Brent Bogar. Lemer, the soon-to-be retired business manager for West Fargo Public Schools, is a recognized leader in North Dakota school finance with a mastery of the school funding formula. Bogar, a senior consultant with AE2S, is a former resident of Williston and City Commissioner, and will assist with data collection and analytics related to finance and taxation issues.
Data gathering and analysis of student enrollment and demographics will be performed by Robert Schwarz, AICP, CEFP of RSP and Associates. RSP and Associates has worked with more than twenty North Dakota school districts over the last decade, including Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8.
Information and data gathering regarding student opportunity and curriculum will be conducted by Jeffrey Lind. Lind is a highly respected North Dakota educator, currently a professor at the University of Mary and a former professor at NDSU. He also worked in K-12 education as the assistant superintendent in Mandan and superintendent in Rugby.
Nick Lippert of the JLG Architects office in Williston and Lee Dobrinz of the Fargo office will provide facility asset assessment assistance. JLG Architects have worked extensively on K-12 schools and other facilities across North Dakota.