On Tuesday, Feb. 25, voters in District 8 will have their fourth chance in five years to weigh in on a proposal to issue a bond to build a new school.
The proposal on the ballot would issue a $28 million bond that would be used to build a 600-student elementary school. The board has discussed locations for the new school, including near Sportsmans Warehouse on the west side of Williston.
The proposal on Tuesday's ballot is greatly scaled back compared to the one voters rejected last year. In May, residents voted down an $89 million plan that would have built two elementary schools and a high school. That failed with 46 percent of voters saying yes and 54 percent saying no.
Here are some things to know about the bond proposal.
Enrollment keeps increasing in District 8.
Last year, District 8 was the second-fastest growing school district in the state, in terms of percentage. This year, it ranked fourth, with an increase of more than 20 percent, but the three with larger percentages of growth all had fewer than 50 students. In District 8, the number of students has more than doubled since the 2014-15 school year, when 348 were enrolled. This year, the district recorded 801 students enrolled.
Why an elementary school? Aren't high school classes supposed to start in the fall?
In November, the board voted to start offering grades nine through 12, adding high school for the first time since the district was formed in 1950. When voting to call a bond election, board members did discuss the possibility of using the money for a high school. In the end, the district's need for elementary classrooms won out. Garden Valley, which opened more than 30 years ago, is overcrowded and the site is too small to expand the school. Round Prairie is an even older facility and would need major renovations to handle a larger number of students.
How much will the bond cost homeowners?
The proposed bond is for up to $28 million to be paid over 20 years, and would add 13.84 mills to residential tax bills. The average sale price for a house in Williston during 2019 was $280,672, according to Williston Economic Development. Based on that figure, a homeowner's tax bill would go up by $174.68 per year.
Where do I vote?
On Tuesday, there will be two election locations: the District 8 office, located at 111 Seventh Ave. W, and the Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative, located at 218 58th St. W. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available at the District 8 office during business hours and must be postmarked by Monday, Feb. 24, to be accepted.