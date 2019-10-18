The board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 has twice rejected a motion to dissolve, but has OK'd a proposal to discuss the process with the Williams County Superintendent of Schools.
No date has been set for that meeting, but it raises the question of how reorganization or dissolution works in North Dakota.
What is the process for dissolving?
Under state law, there are three reasons a district can dissolve: if it doesn't have the money to educate its students, if it hasn't operated a school, or if the school board votes that dissolving is in the best interest of its students.
After the county superintendent is notified of that, the superintendent is required to form a committee and hold a hearing. At that hearing, the committee has to consider a number of factors to decide how to divide up the dissolving district.
After the hearing, the county committee prepares a decision that divides up the dissolving district between one or more other districts in the county. That decision is sent to the State Board of Public School Education for final approval.
The plan goes into effect July 1 after the state board approves it.
What's the process for reorganization?
Reorganization might have a similar end result, and many of the steps are the same, but there are notable differences, as well.
For reorganization to start, the boards of all the school districts involved must vote to pursue reorganization, prepare and approve a plan, then submit that plan to the county superintendent.
From there, as with dissolution, a public hearing is required. If, after the public hearing, a committee appointed by the county superintendent and the state board both OK the reorganization plan, residents get to vote on the proposal.
Unlike nearly all other elections, which require a majority of votes cast for something to pass, a school district reorganization election requires a majority of qualified electors in each district in order for the plan to move forward.
If voters approve the plan, then another special election will be called to elect a new school board.
The plan would take effect July 1 after the voters approve it.