At a board meeting on Monday, August 22, the Williston Basin School District #7 voted to approve the amended 2022-2023 student handbook which had several changes from previous years including a new meal charging policy, security policy, and technology policy.
The board voted to amend their meal charging policy so that students with a negative balance will receive the same lunch as those with a positive balance.
Previously, students with a negative balance would receive an alternate lunch.
School board president, Chris Jundt, said that this new amended policy to serve the same lunch to those with a negative balance will be "very beneficial for our students and district."
Students with a negative balance will not be able to charge a-la-carte items. Once a student has a negative nine dollar balance, a staff member will remind the student about their negative balance. If a student reaches a negative $25 balance, a reminder will be sent to the student's parents via mail and a free or reduced meal application will also be provided. If a student has a negative $50 balance, a meeting will be scheduled with the building administrator and/or social worker.
When school board member, Heather Wheeler, asked what would happen if a family had a significant negative meal balance, Lynelle Johnson, the district's Food Services Director explained that the amended policy will allow the district the option to send families to collections. Johnson noted that the district will likely opt to pursue alternatives, such as working with families to pay a portion of the balance while the district seeks alternate funding sources to help with the rest. Wheeler agreed with this language in the policy.
Johnson told the school board members that families will still be encouraged to apply for free and reduced lunches despite this policy amendment.
The policy states that no student in the district will be denied breakfast or lunch for any reason.
Another update to the district's handbook is a security policy. Starting this school year, all students, teachers, staff and visitors are required to wear a photo identificiation badge when on campus during the school day and when attending any school function on or off campus.
Williston High School has also adopted a closed campus policy starting this year for students in grades 9-11. Seniors in good standing will be allowed to have open campus lunch privileges.
Cell phones and other electronic device policies have also changed this year for students in District 7. No cell phones, Apple watches or similar types of watches, music players, earbuds or headphones, digital recorders, or cameras are allowed during the school day.
At Williston High School, a clause in the updated student handbook does allow for the above-mentioned technologies to be utilized before school, at lunch, and after school.
A first and second offense of the technology policy will result in the device being taken to the office for the remainder of the day a call to a parent. If a third offense is made, the office will make arrangements to keep the device for the remainder of the semester. Device incidents will reset at the beginning each semester.