The Williston Basin School District No. 7 logo

The Williston Basin School District No. 7 logo.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

At a board meeting on Monday, August 22, the Williston Basin School District #7 voted to approve the amended 2022-2023 student handbook which had several changes from previous years including a new meal charging policy, security policy, and technology policy.

The board voted to amend their meal charging policy so that students with a negative balance will receive the same lunch as those with a positive balance. 



Tags

Load comments