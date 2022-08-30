At a Board Retreat held Tuesday night, the Williston Basin School District #7 administration team revealed a proposal for a plan to curb the overcrowding issues being seen in schools. The proposal will be discussed in upcoming board meetings and eventually be up for a vote. The proposed plan will transition over 700 students from their current school to another. If the board votes “yes,” Williston could see two new elementary schools.
“After a year of preparation and hard work, our district has a Strategic Plan and Long-Range Facility Plan that will guide us in everything that we do moving forward. With this comes guiding principles, and our administrative team did an amazing job capturing those in their proposal for the future of Williston Basin School District #7,” Amanda Denevan, Communications Specialist for the Williston Basin School District #7, told the Williston Herald.
“As a district, our mission is to inspire and prepare students for the next level of education, work, and life, and by making adjustments such as grade level reconfigurations, addressing our facilities, and considering the need for space to accommodate our current and future academic programming, we will be able to provide the best for our students in the years to come,” Denevan said.
President of board, Chris Jundt, and Superintendent Dr. Faidley led the board through the indepth plans for the 2023-2024 transition year with an overall reminder that they stay connected to the vision as they took a deep dive into the proposed upcoming changes for the district.
Enrollment and overcapacity issues
A presentation was shared showing that most schools in the district are sitting right at or over ideal capacity.
Williston High School: Ideal capacity 1,206 | Enrolled 1,404
The district shared that they are forecasted to increase to nearly 5,622 students by the 2025-2026 school year, an 11.3% increase.
Strategic and Long Range Facilities Plan
The goal of the approved Strategic and Long Range Facilities Plan is to create a phase-out plan of portable classrooms and replace them with brick and mortar spaces. The plan also outlines a reconfiguration of school sizes and grade levels. Under this plan, elementary schools will house kindergarten through fourth grade students with enrollments of 600 students. The middle school will house sixth, seventh, and eighth graders will enrollments of 900 students, and the high school will have ninth through twelfth grade with enrollments of 1,200 students. Two new elementary schools would be necessary under this plan.
2023-2024 transition year
The proposal outlined five steps that would need to be taken to successfully carry out the proposed plan.
Step 1: 151 Garden Valley students will move to Missouri Ridge. 29 students from Round Prairie will move to Lewis and Clark and Bakken Elementary.
Step 2: Missouri Ridge will transition to a K-4 building for the 2023-2024 school year, with 262 previously set to attend Missouri Ridge transferred to Bakken Elementary and Williston Middle School.
Step 3: 250 Hagan Elementary students will transfer to Missouri Ridge and transportation will be provided to these students by the district. Remaining elementary students would be transferred to other elementary schools in neighboring boundaries.
Step 4: Begin a voluntary staff transfer process to Missouri Ridge K-4 and transfer the current Missouri Ridge 5-8 grade teachers to other assignments. The principal position for Missouri Ridge will open to internal candidates.
Step 5: Develop a communication plan for parents and staff and a bond referendum plan.
The term “community engagement platform” was used in the presentation and Dr. Faidley stated that this is the most critical step. This involves the district communicating with the public about why the aforementioned changes and the addition of two new schools are critical for the success of students in the district.
“As for me personally,” Denevan said. “It has been very rewarding to have been involved in the Strategic and Long-Range Facility planning, and to now see them come to life. I am very excited to see these visions become a reality.”