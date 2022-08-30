District #7 Schoolboard

District 7 school board members listen to the proposal from administration 

 Cari Tomlinson | Williston Herald

At a Board Retreat held Tuesday night, the Williston Basin School District #7 administration team revealed a proposal for a plan to curb the overcrowding issues being seen in schools. The proposal will be discussed in upcoming board meetings and eventually be up for a vote. The proposed plan will transition over 700 students from their current school to another. If the board votes “yes,” Williston could see two new elementary schools.

“After a year of preparation and hard work, our district has a Strategic Plan and Long-Range Facility Plan that will guide us in everything that we do moving forward. With this comes guiding principles, and our administrative team did an amazing job capturing those in their proposal for the future of Williston Basin School District #7,” Amanda Denevan, Communications Specialist for the Williston Basin School District #7, told the Williston Herald.



