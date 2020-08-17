A Watford City fifth grader was chosen as North Dakota's winner for Google's Doodle competition, earning a chance for millions to see her artwork on Google's homepage.
The company announced the 54 state and territory winners for the 12th annual contest, which is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Leah Dokken submitted her design with the theme "I show kindness by..", featuring a pair of friends sitting together watching the sun set. Leah's message, Embracing the Little Moments, became more important than she would realize in the coming months.
"My thought was how do I show kindness, and what do I want people to do more?" Leah told the Williston Herald. "So I chose 'embracing the little moments,' because sometimes we forget about all the little things that add up and can make a big difference."
Leah submitted her design on March 13, two days before her school in Watford City was shut down due to COVID-19. Leah's mother Laura said that message has become even more important with the hardships the country has faced in recent months.
"It's just really interesting looking back on it and how it foreshadowed what actually started to happen within our communities and our world," Laura said. "It's been really timely and she's showing diversity acceptance, showing those small moments and really just everything we've gone through as a nation. At the end of the day, it's about being kind and focusing on that kindness."
Laura received the message that Leah was chosen, and was supposed to keep it under wraps, but accidentally let it slip. While she knew her design had been chosen, Leah was unaware that another surprise was to come. Leah was surprised with a prize package from Google on Wednesday, Aug 12 at her home, where she received a new tablet, Google Home and some cool gear featuring her winning artwork, as well as a custom Youtube video telling her she won.
In the next stage of the contest, Google invites the public to vote for their favorite Doodle to determine which students will go on to become one of five national finalists. Voting is open from Aug. 17 to 21 at doodle4google.com. Leah's artwork can be found in the grade 4-5 section.
Laura said that Google went to a lot of effort to make the prize package personal and special for Leah, and that it has been nice to celebrate something positive with so much negativity happening. Laura said Leah has been very humble about the contest, and has continued to push her winning message of kindness to those around her.