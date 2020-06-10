In Williston Public School District No. 1, it was an all-to-familiar result.
In District 1, the board had proposed a $10 million bond to address the needs of its existing, aging elementary schools. It also asked for approval to increase the amount it can levy for buildings.
In both cases, voters rejected the proposal.
The bond referendum garnered 1,399 yes votes, or 46.32%, and 1,612 no votes, or 53.68%. The proposal to increase the district's building fund property tax levy took in 1,286 yes votes, 42.58%, and 1,734 no votes, 57.42%.
Joanna Baltes, board president for District 1, said the board hadn’t been hopeful that votes would approve the bond.
“I think I would have been more surprised if it had passed,” Baltes said.
Because of the timing of getting things onto the ballot, the board approved the proposal before the double blows of a nationwide pandemic and price war over oil.
Because of the economic turmoil the area found itself in, the district’s Yes Committee, a group of residents who have worked on behalf of previous bond efforts, decided not to support the bond.
The board considered withdrawing the proposal, but wasn’t able to get it taken off the ballot.
The defeat is the fourth consecutive one for bond proposals in District 1. In March 2018, January 2019 and April 2019, voters rejected a series of proposals that would have renovated some schools and built new ones.
In the interim, the district has raised private funding for part of the Innovation Academy going in the former Hagan pool building. That project, which will be named for American State Bank and Trust in recognition of its donation, will offer more room at Bakken Elementary and Williston Middle School.
The district has also finished an expansion of the common area at Williston High School, allowing more room for movement between classes and at meals.
Baltes noted that the second question, whether to increase the district’s building fund levy, might have soon been moot. District 1 is pursuing a reorganization plan with Williams County Public School District No. 8, and, if approved, the district’s building fund levy would be where it currently is.
There were also three seats up for election on the District 1 board Tuesday. Incumbents Heather Wheeler and Cory Swint retained their seats, and Laurie Garbel won the remaining seat.