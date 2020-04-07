Due to COVID-19, WSC has expanded academic advising opportunities to promote social distancing and the safety of our campus community.
Last week, WSC held its first virtual registration days for incoming freshman. Students were able to meet virtually with their advisor, get enrolled in classes, and meet with financial aid, housing, and accessibility.
A total of 60 new students were enrolled!
“Holding the registration days online was a great way for us to help new students get enrolled in their classes and demonstrate that we are excited to have them as a WSC student!” emphasized Kim Wray, Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Watch for future virtual registration days!
New students can see a virtual tour of campus and Frontier Hall by checking out WillistonState on Youtube.
WSC is also offering phone, email, or virtual advising appointments for returning WSC students.
Both returning and new students can expect communication through their WSC email and text messages informing them about advising opportunities available and how to sign up.
The Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 schedules are available online at willistonstate.edu/schedules.
Summer classes begin on 6/1 and the majority are held online.
Questions? Please contact Enrollment Services at wsc.admission@willistonstate.edu, texting 701.595.7389, or calling 701.774.4200.
