The TENORM issue before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday night was not the only item to be approved on a tightly split vote.
A variance for a 20-acre parcel that District 8 is seeking to purchase to build a school was also an item of contention. The variance sought to maintain agricultural zoning for the parcel of land, which is adjacent to a District 8 school in Missouri Ridge Township.
The variance is not necessary for the sale to take place, nor to allow the district to build a school on it, but the district wanted to keep the zoning the same as the adjacent property.
The measure nonetheless barely passed on a split 4 to 3 vote.
Williston City Commissioner and Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Tate Cymbaluk raised concerns about the variance in light of ongoing discussions in the community.
“They want the 20 acres to build a school, but right now we have two districts with questions and concerns and not getting along, and they are still proceeding with plans to build a school,” he said.
That led Planning and Zoning member-at-large Dan Kalil to ask about tabling the item.
“Would it be more appropriate to table this until such time as there is a concrete plan to build a school out there?” he asked. “When a bond issue is passed and they can move forward. Or does it make any difference?”
Cymbaluk replied that he would prefer to see the districts work something out before approving the measure.
“This happened before when they came in to split some land and hold onto it until voters approved it,” he said. “But voters never approved it, and they went ahead and built the school. With what is happening between the two districts right now, I think they should have a little more conversation before they start building new schools.”
Ultimately, the commission approved a recommendation for allowing the variance on a 4 to 3 vote with Cymbaluk, Kalil and George Pederson for District 4 all voting no. Mark Barstad for District 5, Williston City Commissioner Chris Brostuen, Williams County Commissioner Barry Ramberg, and Charell Schillo for District 1 all voted yes.
Two members were absent, Mike Wells for District 2 and Gordon Weyrauch for District 3.
Commissioners also gave a unanimous thumbs up to an amendment of zoning ordinances for the storage of bulk fuel, oil, gasoline and petroleum products. Presently, all those storing processed fuel in bulk need to go through a conditional use permitting process that includes approval by the Williams County Board of Commissioners.
Under the amendment, businesses storing less than 250 gallons of fuel, for whatever purpose, would not require a permitting process at all. They would still have to comply with all state and federal regulations pertaining to such storage.
Businesses storing more than 250 gallons as an accessory use, such as allowing employees to fill up gas tanks for work trucks, would only go through an administrative permitting process. This would include inspection by the Williams County Fire Inspector, who will check for compliance with the International Fire Code, but would no longer require approval from Williams County Commissioners.
Only businesses that store fuel for sale would still have to go through the full conditional use permitting process, which includes approval by Williams County Commissioners.
The location of fuel storage stations regardless of size or purpose would still be restricted to either Heavy Industrial, Light Industrial, Rural Commercial, or Urban Commercial zones.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a recommendation to allow a conditional use permit for an electrical substation in East Fork Township on a 5.67 acre parcel. The recommendation includes a variance to retain the property’s agricultural classification.
All of the items the Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Thursday night will still require a final decision from the Williams County Board of Commissioners before they can be enacted.