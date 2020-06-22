Upcoming virtual and on campus registration days

Thursday, July 9 | 11a-3p | Virtual
Thursday, July 23 | 9-12p | on campus
Thursday, August 6 | 9-12p | on campus
These days provide guidance on registering for courses, setting up student accounts, and applying for housing and scholarships.
Accepted students will receive communication through text and email on how to sign up!
If interested in applying for admission, please contact Enrollment Services at wsc.admission@willistonstate.edu, call 701.774.4200, or text 701.595.7389. There is now no app fee to apply!