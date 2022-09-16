Williston State College will host an unveiling event to celebrate the completion of another monument in their series of historical monuments that are placed throughout the college’s campus. The event will take place on Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Clark’s Table on the northside of the campus.
“The intention is to beautify the campus based on the arts and to bring North Dakota’s culture and history into the art pieces and also educate students or visitors here from other areas about how the area was developed, “ WSC executive director Hunter Berg tells us.
The community will have an opportunity to participate in a walking tour of all the monuments around the campus guided by Associate Professor of Arts and Human Science, Richard Stenburg. After the walking tour the college will unveil its newest monument in the series.
The first monument in the series was commissioned by a local artist in 2009 and was completed and unveiled in 2011. This statue depicts Chief Sitting Bull surrendering his Winchester .44 caliber carbine at Fort Buford on July 20, 1881.
The college unveiled the Clark’s Table monument as the second in the series in 2017, further inspiring the vision of the WSC Foundation to expand the campus’ beautification project according to Berg. The Foundation plans to continue to bring future improvements and expansions to the art available on campus.
This new monument will mark the seventh in the series. Other monuments include the Airman, the Driller, the Pioneers, and the Rancher.