Williston State College will host an unveiling event to celebrate the completion of another monument in their series of historical monuments that are placed throughout the college’s campus. The event will take place on Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Clark’s Table on the northside of the campus.

“The intention is to beautify the campus based on the arts and to bring North Dakota’s culture and history into the art pieces and also educate students or visitors here from other areas about how the area was developed, “ WSC executive director Hunter Berg tells us.



Tags

Load comments