At times it pays to live in North Dakota, a place where many people are comfortable working in winter temperatures that can fall to 25 or 30 degrees below zero. This is one of those times.

The University of North Dakota has been named part of a $17 million cold-weather research effort in collaboration with three other universities and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Cold Regions Research and Engineering Lab (CRREL).



