Williston State College’s Brook Russell and Peyton Beyerle have been named to the 2020 All-North Dakota Academic Team, which recognizes the academic achievements and distinguished leadership of community college students.
Nominations are based on outstanding academic performance and service to the college and community.
In North Dakota, the community college awards are co-sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society and the North Dakota University System College Technical Education Council. Students named to the state team also are nominated for the All-USA Academic Team.
As a result of COVID-19, the annual honoree luncheon and awards ceremony was not held this year.
However, both Russell and Beyerle will each receive a package that includes: a certificate of congratulations from governor Doug Burgum, a PTK award certificate, a medallion, congratulatory letters from some of the 4-year North Dakota institutions, the luncheon program, and the PTK honor stole traditionally worn at graduation.
“Both Brook and Peyton are amazing students and role models at WSC and were actively involved in PTK when we were in school,” explained Lynne Raymond, Associate Professor of Psychology and PTK Advisor. “Being nominated for the PTK ND All-Academic Team is a wonderful honor that recognizes the hard work and accomplishments both of these students have achieved.”
A graduate of Gardiner High School in Gardiner, Montana, Russell was a three-sport athlete in high school and received the “Academic All-State Selection” recognition each year for volleyball, basketball, and track. While at WSC, she played volleyball for the Tetons and was a PTK member, a student ambassador, a member of the Teton Activity Board, and involved in the Student Nursing Organization.
Russell is currently enrolled in the nursing program at WSC and will pursue her Bachelor of Science in nursing at a four-year university. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends and her two nephews as well as boating with her family in the summertime.
Beyerle was born and raised in Sidney, Montana, and graduated from Sidney High School. He is pursuing an associates of science degree from WSC and was a student ambassador, the president of Student Senate, and a member of PTK. Beyerle also worked as a math tutor and as a resident assistant in the dorms.
After graduating from WSC this spring, he plans to continue at North Dakota State University and pursue a degree in Civil Engineering. In his free time, Beyerle spends time with his family and enjoys the outdoors.
“Both Brook and Peyton work extremely hard in the classroom and were a vital part of the WSC campus,” emphasized Kim Wray, the college's vice president for academic affairs. “Both embrace WSC’s mission by making a difference not only at WSC but in the Williston community. We wish them well in their next chapter.”