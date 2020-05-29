The school board election June 9 is a rematch of sorts in Williams County Public School District No. 8.
Board President Dawn Hollingsworth is facing off against challenger John Kasmer. Hollingsworth was appointed to the board in July to replace a member who had resigned. Both she and Kasmer were interviewed by the board and the board voted 3-1 to appoint Hollingsworth after deadlocking 2-2 on Kasmer.
We asked both candidates several questions about why they’re running for office, what they hope to accomplish and why voters should support them.
John Kasmer
How long have you lived in District 8?
12 years in District 8 and over 40 years in Williston area
Have you held elected office before? If so, what office and when?
Church Board member at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in the 90’s, School Board member for District 1 in 2000, and Park Board member in 2004.
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to.
“Boys Baseball, St. Vincent Depaul, Kasmer and Aafedt charity Golf tournament for non-profits in the area raising just short of a Million Dollars in 6 years.
Do you have any children enrolled in District 8? Do you have any that attend school in other districts?
I have one grown child that is no longer in school.
Why are you running for this position?
I have chosen to run for this position because I get tired of people not working together for the success of the two school districts. We are one community, and even though we are District 8, our students have gone to school in District 1 in the ninth through 12th grades, so we need both school districts to succeed for all kids in this community! We need to walk together as one community for our kids.
What are the three biggest issues facing District 8 and how do you propose handling them?
The first is our high school students, and I think for this year our students are taken care of. The future years are in limbo and we need to provide security for our high school students to be able to attend Williston schools.
The second is finding common ground with District 1 and working hand and hand with them for the betterment of the whole community. That is the main reason I am running and I will work diligently to see the two boards continue to work together. We are one community and we both need each other to be successful for the betterment of the youth in our schools.
The third issue is that we need to figure out what is the best way for the schools to unite and secure funding for all of our children. Bonds have not passed and we need to do a better job of selling our message to the community. I think I can help bring the message forward and secure a positive vote by working together.
Do you support reorganizing or dissolving District 8? Why or why not?
All of the facts are not in as of today, but at this current time with the information at hand, I would say reorganization, because it brings everyone to the table to collaborate together. It makes you look at what is best for all, not just one district over another. We really need to get that through our heads if we are going to succeed in bringing these school districts together. As I said in the beginning, we have to weigh all of the factors before we make any decisions. We need to have everyone on board from the staff and parents to the two school boards all working in one direction.
Dawn Hollingsworth
How long have you lived in District 8?
7 years
Have you held elected office before? If so, what office and when?
Not official office. District 8 PTO Board member prior to School Board.
Please list any volunteer or community organizations you belong to.
Parent volunteer within District 8 Schools, as well as PTO for District 8
Do you have any children enrolled in District 8? Do you have any that attend school in other districts?
We have two younger children attending second and grade in District 8. We also have a child who attended WHS as a freshman during 2019-2020 school year.
Why are you running for this position?
Wanting to follow through with District 8 and assist the Board in it’s direction forward. Make sure the students, patrons, parents and all encompassed in District 8 are included with the future directions for the district. Opening up public forums for the public to participate with the discussions the Board must have is imperative.
Again, this is more than being a Board member. This is about being an advocate for students and all involved within the school district. Looking out for the betterment of the district. Knowing who they are and the names of all principals, many staff, and even students. It makes a difference having such knowledge about District 8.
Having experience with extreme situations and capable of making tough decisions. We do not have time to train anyone on what has occurred, what is occurring, and what needs to occur. The district cannot pause for such training. It must have an individual with knowledge of what is going on and how to be a part of the team taking care of it. Being a school board member takes a lot of time and effort. Understanding that is half that battle and I am truly committed with the time and effort.
We can complement each other, not compete against each other and that is what will make unity within our community. Don’t stand by, stand up, stand strong, and stand together!
What are the three biggest issues facing District 8 and how do you propose handling them?
The high school enrollment is one of the highest priorities for District 8. The District 8 board has made sure to fulfill the collaborative pieces needed to assure students will have no issues enrolling at WHS for 2020-2021.
Second, the District 8 board has heard many patrons within the community and is ready to discuss options that are available to the district moving forward. This takes a team effort and involvement from the constituents, teachers, and staff of District 8 to ensure the right direction is voted on.
Last, what the direction is set by the District 8 Board depends on what the next movements will be. Whether they become one district with another district or remain a separate district there needs to be long term planning created and a set plan in place. No longer should there be questions of what the future will look like. I understand this well and more than willing and capable of managing the efforts.
Do you support reorganizing or dissolving District 8? Why or why not?
Supporting District 8 is what I have shown for many years. Through recall elections, collaborative efforts, COVID-19, and what the future holds. I will always support Williams County School District 8, even through tough decisions.