Two candidates have announced their run for the Williams County Public School District No. 8 school board in an upcoming special election.
Chris Jundt and Sarah Williams sent an announcement Friday evening, Nov. 22, that they would be seeking seats on the board in a recall election scheduled for Feb. 25. They'll be challenging Penny Soiseth and Curt Sullivan.
"Chris Jundt and Sarah Williams are excited to announce their intention to seek election to the Williams County School District No. 8 School Board," the announcement read. "Both candidates are looking forward to providing transparent leadership that is severely lacking on the current District 8 School Board. The time for change is now!"
Jundt was the chairman of a committee that started the petition to recall Soiseth, the board's president, and Sullivan, the board's vice president.
Jundt also put out a survey about how residents of the district wanted to resolve the high school question. He said about 78 percent of the 122 residents who responded wanted the district to either dissolve or merge with District 1.
Williams has spoken at district meetings about the ongoing question of where District 8 students will attend high school next year. She has criticized the current board for not doing enough to ensure District 8 students currently in high school can finish their career at Williston High School.