A bobtail oil tanker hauling a trailer caught fire on railroad tracks near Epping Monday afternoon.
The fire started around 3:20 p.m. and firefighters from Ray and Epping responded, as did Williams County Emergency Management and the North Dakota Highway Patrol, according to Mike Smith, director of the Emergency Management Department. The driver of the tanker was taken to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston as a precaution.
Employees from BNSF were going to assess the damage to the railroad tracks. Troopers from the Highway Patrol were investigating the cause of the crash.