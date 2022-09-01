At Trenton High School the main focus this school year is mental health.
“The school believes that we’ve all gone through so much in these past couple years they want to try and help the best they can and make sure students have the access to talk to someone as needed,” Mrs. Stump, school counselor said.
“We as a society value productivity and efficiency and what we’ve discovered that in education, productivity is not just for the best of the best or the most talented; our dedication to work or school doesn’t matter if we aren’t healthy with our mindset,” Jody Blackaby, English teacher said. “We as faculty have discovered being healthy, well minded in body and soul, but mental health was being ignored because none of us saw how much it truly affects any of us. With how much us teachers have learned about mental health and trauma we feel that we can help students to cope with their health and balance it so they don’t feel overwhelmed. We see that our students have gone through so much in their school or home life that we want to help create an environment they can feel happy in and have an understanding in their own life.”
From feedback and observation, the school was noticing that the male population in the school felt their mental health needs were underserved and not a priority, not only in the school but in the world.
“Our mental health is severely undervalued because of being looked at like we’re weak and not strong enough to be a leader; we’re frowned upon for showing our emotions as a male while women are applauded for talking about emotions. But who wants a man who cries when we have bad days? As a younger male, we’re told to hide our emotions or bottle them up and to just pass them as if they don’t even exist.” said Nate Norby.
Through the school’s efforts, they are hoping that all students feel that school is a safe space for them to express and work through their emotions and learn coping skills that they can carry with them through the rest of their post-school lives.