BISMARCK — A North Dakota higher education leader fears a policy proposal to disclose conflicts of interest could force him and his colleagues to break ethical obligations.
The State Board of Higher Education on Thursday, Oct. 24, approved the first reading of the policy 5-1, but it will come back for a final vote at a future meeting. The changes are meant to clarify the conflict of interest policy that hasn’t been touched since 1993.
The proposal would add language to define a conflict of interest, require board members, the North Dakota University System chancellor and institution presidents to disclose or update conflicts annually, and highlights what action must be taken in the event a board member or NDUS staff has one.
Those covered by the policy who don’t know they have a conflict of interest are not held liable under the proposed changes, and board members and staff would not be forced to violate ethical codes.
Board member Dan Traynor was the lone dissenter in the vote. As in previous votes on the proposal, he voiced concerns the policy would force board members to identify their clients, which would violate confidentiality practices.
Traynor is an attorney, and the policy changes could put board members in “a very difficult spot,” he said.
“I’m concerned about the heavy-handedness and its particular application to board members,” he said, adding that he thinks the revision is not needed. “To require board members to disclose certain things, I think, is problematic in some instances.”
The state auditor’s office recommended the board and NDUS update its conflict of interest policy after an audit found Tony Grindberg, North Dakota State College of Science vice president of workforce affairs, did not disclose on paper that his wife, Karen, is the chief financial officer for the Flint Group, which was hired to promote a proposed career workforce academy in Cass County.
NDSCS, which has denied any wrongdoing alleged by the audit, has overseen the implementation of the academy.
NDUS attorney Eric Olson acknowledged Traynor’s concerns but noted the university system and its board must follow state law.
He said he could work with the board to find ways to protect an individual’s clients while following North Dakota Century Code.
“This is a very broad policy that sort of follows along with the state’s very strong open records and open meetings law in terms of disclosure and sunshine,” he said. “This is the law as it has been set forth.”
The changes give more clarity and substance to the policy, board member Kathleen Neset said.
“It is not doing anything outside the norm of our existing laws,” she said.
The policy was one of several items on Thursday’s agenda related to the NDSCS audit. Chancellor Mark Hagerott reported the school had completed 17 of 34 goals set up by an action plan. He said he would like to have most of the goals completed by the end of the year, but he is willing to give NDSCS more time to complete items if they need an extension to get a better product.
Once all goals have been completed, a full report will be presented to the board.
The board also unanimously approved a plan at the request at the state auditor to require TrainND to prepare its business plan on an annual basis instead of every two years. The plan, which passed with little discussion, would cover all four TrainND quadrants, and not just the one overseen by NDSCS in the southeast corner of the state.
TrainND is a training network for businesses in North Dakota that focuses on workforce development and training employees. Williston State College oversees the northwest quadrant, Bismarck State College has the southwest and Lake Region State College provides TrainND in the northeast.