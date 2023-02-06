The TrainND Foundation is gearing up for their first Death by Chocolate fundraising event to be hosted at the James Memorial Art Center on Feb. 11.
"It's really exciting about the possibility of what this event alone can do to make a difference here in northwest North Dakota," Foundation President Kenley Nebeker said.
The Foundation's goal for the event is for 100% of money raised at the event to fund scholarships for people seeking classes and training for CDL driving, crane operating, UAS operating and other technical training. The scholarships would be for those who don't have funds to pay for the training otherwise.
At the night of the event, a scholarship recipient will be announced.
"We see a lot of people here who come in through our doors at TrainND Northwest that want to better their lives," Nebeker said. "They know they could be successful doing it, but they just can't afford it. Whether they make too much money and they can't get government assistance, or whether they make too little to afford it themselves."
Nebeker would like to see a matching funds program in the future, so that scholarships could be double the amount. One option could be partnering with Career Builders - a statewide program that requires the recipient to sign on to work in North Dakota for three years after completing training.
"If a student isn't willing to do that, then that doesn't disqualify them from the scholarship, but that is our hope - to double the impact of this scholarship fund through Career Builders," Nebeker explained.
The event will be held Friday night from 7-11 p.m.
With the event so close to Valentines Day, Nebeker said it seemed fitting to involve chocolate.
Courthouse Cafe, Go Go Cafe, Grillz Cheese N, 3E Pastry Cafe, Wisk It Good, Aladdin, Neubacher's Bakery, Cashwise, 3 Amigos, Cold Stone Creamery, The Eleven, Cakes By Me, River Edge, Slim Chickens and TrainND Northwest will create 200 chocolate samples for guests to enjoy.
Musical talents such as Alma Cook and the Harmonics will be entertaining, while guests sample the chocolate creations, eventually choosing who they want to cast their vote for in the People's Choice competition. Judges will score the desserts on taste, visual appeal, creativity and chocolate flavor. There will also be a silent auction of full size versions of the desserts.