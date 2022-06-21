TrainND Northwest is excited to expand its partnership with PSI True Talent to offer Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airman Knowledge Testing (AKT) allowing aspiring pilots to complete written exams.
A major part of the FAA’s Airman Certification Standards is knowledge testing. Whether you’re seeking a career in commercial, private, sport, helicopter pilot or Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) pilot, the AKT knowledge test will ensure that you meet knowledge, skill and risk management flight standards established by the FAA.
“I can speak for all area pilots, aircraft mechanics, and aviation professionals- we are elated for the return of an FAA Testing Center to northwest North Dakota! Up to this point, student pilots and other aviation professionals were required to travel out of the area for testing; adding additional costs, travel-time, and stress to an already stressful situation,” stated Tanner Overland from Overland Aviation. “We are grateful for the opportunity to test locally once again, and we sincerely appreciate all the efforts of Mr. [Kenley] Nebeker and TrainND for their perseverance in this accomplishment for our region.”
In addition to the FAA Tester Center, TrainND Northwest is impacting the aviation industry through the ASCENT Unmanned Aeronautical Academy, a program designed to advance personal and occupational use of UAS (drones) equipment and create a North Dakota workforce pipeline into the aviation industry. The training varies from a Part 107 Preparation Course which lays the cornerstone for any interest in the UAS industry to a four-week, intensive Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Course for individuals gain the skills necessary to fly BVLOS.
“The opening of the FAA Testing Center at TrainND Northwest is a crucial step forward in ensuring equality of access to the national airspace and building a regional pipeline of workforce for the aviation industry” said Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director of Technical Programs and Training at TrainND Northwest.
“Candidates having the ability of testing here in Williston without the previously existing financial barrier caused by having to travel a minimum of two hours one way is key to ensuring opportunities for those that have interest toward career within the aviation industry, whether that be manned or unmanned flight.”
TrainND Northwest is proud to offer an expanding variety of UAS related courses both for personal use and career development. Testing will be offered each week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9AM to 5PM at TrainND Northwest. AKT cost $175 per test, per attempt.
“TrainND Northwest’s ability to perform FAA written testing in Williston is another step to eliminate barriers to entry and address critical workforce challenges in the aviation industry,” said Anthony Dudas, airport director at the Williston Basin International Airport. “It is paramount that our community does everything we can to provide opportunities at home and there is a tremendous team in Williston working to address workforce issues starting in grade school extending to their chosen career.”