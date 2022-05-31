Williston State College's TrainND Northwest was awarded a $1.9 million grant by the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to update and acquire equipment and create program sustainability for the next 10 years.
"We wanted to do something that really impacted Williston, the state of North Dakota, and the entire nation," said Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director of Technical Programs and Training at the college.
Fluctuations in the energy sector have impacted the entire Bakken region, and this project is meant to expand training to help people obtain required skills and licensure to secure good-paying jobs in these fields.
Nebeker said that in previous years, Williston State College has not been eligible to apply for this grant because of the high wages offered to those in this region. After finding out they would be eligible this year, they worked with the Tri-County Regional Development Council and Williston's Economic Development to develop and write the grant requesting funding for their CDL and crane training programs.
Train ND Northwest will use grant funds to purchase a second simulator, used to expose students to CDL and crane operating in a safe environment. This simulator will be able to be brought to training classes in Dickinson and Minot as well as used in Williston.
Updating training equipment to be closer to what students will encounter in the field to better prepare them is another goal of TrainND Northwest.
The program will also be able to sustain itself for at least the next 10 years with these funds, Nebeker said. This means that new equipment that will need to be purchased in the next decade and other expenses will not have to be passed onto the students.
This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA's $300 million coal Communities Commitment, as well as $464,000 in local matching funds also being added to the expansion project. The program is estimated to create 549 jobs in total.
“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers direct relief to American communities as they work to build back better from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said. “This EDA investment will support Williston State College through our Coal Communities Commitment to support hard-hit coal communities as they diversify their economies and create new, good paying jobs for North Dakotans.”