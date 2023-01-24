The TrainND Foundation is excited to announce the opening of it’s first technical training scholarship in the amount of $1,000.

The TrainND Foundation was developed in July 2022 with the goal to scholarship students seeking advanced training in the Commercial Driver’s License Program (CDL), Crane Program, Certified Nursing Assistant Program (CNA) and ASCENT Unmanned Aeronautical Academy (drones). The scholarships will provide financial help to those who are not eligible for government assistance and are not financially able to cover the full cost of the training program.



