The TrainND Foundation is excited to announce the opening of it’s first technical training scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
The TrainND Foundation was developed in July 2022 with the goal to scholarship students seeking advanced training in the Commercial Driver’s License Program (CDL), Crane Program, Certified Nursing Assistant Program (CNA) and ASCENT Unmanned Aeronautical Academy (drones). The scholarships will provide financial help to those who are not eligible for government assistance and are not financially able to cover the full cost of the training program.
“The TrainND Foundation is excited to begin changing lives and industry by providing scholarships to students in need that will allow them to move into high-demand jobs” said Kenley Nebeker, president of the TrainND Foundation. “The release of this first scholarship is a huge milestone for the TrainND Foundation in what we hope to be a long journey of helping industry develop a highly trained workforce.”
The scholarship application and additional details can be found here. The scholarship will be open Monday, January 23rd and closing Monday, February 6th. The selected applicant will be notified on Friday, February 10th. If you would like more information on the TrainND Foundation, please contact trainndfoundation@willistonstate.edu or 701-572-2835!