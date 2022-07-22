Purchase Access

The TrainND Foundation, a newly developed non-profit, launched and will focus on supporting the growth of North Dakota’s workforce. 

The TrainND Foundation will offer scholarship opportunities to individuals seeking technical training who do not otherwise meet criteria for government assistance but have financial need. The current programs that are eligible for scholarships include the Commercial Driver’s License Program (CDL), Crane Program, Certified Nursing Assistant Program (CNA) and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS, better known as drones).



