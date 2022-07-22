The TrainND Foundation, a newly developed non-profit, launched and will focus on supporting the growth of North Dakota’s workforce.
The TrainND Foundation will offer scholarship opportunities to individuals seeking technical training who do not otherwise meet criteria for government assistance but have financial need. The current programs that are eligible for scholarships include the Commercial Driver’s License Program (CDL), Crane Program, Certified Nursing Assistant Program (CNA) and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS, better known as drones).
“The TrainND Foundation is excited to begin changing lives and making a difference in industry by providing scholarships to students in need that will allow them to move into high-demand jobs” said Kenley Nebeker, president of the TrainND Foundation. “Through this effort we truly believe that career goals can be reached, and that we can help industry find a highly trained workforce.”
In addition to opportunities given to individuals, the 501c3 status makes the TrainND Foundation eligible for a number of grants that TrainND Northwest would not qualify for as a state agency. These grants will allow for development of new programs, as well as enhancements to existing programs and equipment used for training purposes.
“Supporting training programs at TrainND Northwest is a key component of the TrainND Foundation’s mission and will be an important step in providing the highest quality workforce training,” said Nebeker. “Through this effort North Dakota will be provided a highly trained and competitive workforce in the years to come.”
The TrainND Foundation Board consists of Pat Bertagnolli, Keith Olson, Jared Iverson, Steve Braden, Anthony Dudas, Ian Anderson, Riley Yadon, Dubi Cummings, Cary Longie, Daniel Stenberg, Paula Lankford, Shawn Wenko, and Dr. Bernell Hirning (non-voting). The Executive Committee consists of Kenley Nebeker- President, Loren Halvorson- Secretary, and Lindsee Reynen- Treasurer.