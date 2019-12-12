When St. Joseph’s School in Williston began looking for a music instructor, they found not one, not two, but three uniquely talent musicians who have each brought their own expertise to the job, paving the way for a musical awakening in the school’s students.
“This is a unique situation we’ve got here. One that I didn’t anticipate at all,” explained Father Russell Kovash. “But I’m really glad it is what it is. It’s really three times the blessings because it’s not how I anticipated the music position to flesh out, but we’ve got three highly gifted people, and for that we’re blessed.”
Anthony Morris, Emily Black-Driscoll and Gina Doran each work part time at the school, but collectively they run the music department, drawing on their individual backgrounds in music to teach a variety of styles to students preschool through sixth grade. Morris is the band director, Black-Driscoll is the music teacher and choral director and Doran is a violin teacher and music teacher for preschool and kindergarten.
“We really get to teach to our strengths, which is so unique.” Black-Driscoll said.
Learning strings, woodwinds and choral, the students are exposed to several musical styles, the trio say the kids have been “absolutely thrilled” being able to take part and find their own musical identities. Black-Driscoll said while some students may have originally been a bit shy about singing, being part of the choir has really helped many to open up and find a love of music that she hopes they will continue as they grow.
Morris echoed the comments, saying that it has been his pleasure seeing the students become stronger musicians, sharing how vocal and instrumental training can go hand-in-hand.
“One of the best compliments you will get as an instrumentalist, is when someone says that when you play, you play as if you’re singing,” he said. “So if you have a foundation of singing, and then put that into the saxophone or the violin, you can play like you are singing. So you’re able to connect with people more.”
Morris has an extensive musical background, playing saxophone himself and boasting a resume that includes arranging music for Sesame Street, a stint with the Boston Pops, and most recently working for Apple’s music department. Doran has a Bachelors of Arts in Music Education and has experience playing in an orchestra, and Black-Driscoll recently received her Masters Degree in Choral Conducting, and has spent time singing, songwriting, arranging music, and also spends her time as Director for the Williston Community Chorale.
“Just like Anthony and Gina, we have experience in a lot more than just music education,” she explained. “Most of the music the choir does is music we’ve arranged. It’s just fun to have all these different elements with our backgrounds.”
The trio went on to say how the students they teach have surprised them by showing a natural aptitude for music, complimenting their hard work and confidence when they play.
Morris said the goal for all three of them is to not just teach the students how to read or play music, but to foster a love of music that will last them a lifetime, and continue with them in their future endeavors.
“You never feel alone when you have music,” he explained. “There’s endless possibilities with music, and that’s what we want to show these kids. My mom was always telling me when I was a kid, ‘Always do something creative, do something productive.’ And that’s something we want to instill in these kids, you’re never alone because you have that music inside of you.”
The three teachers will be showing their students’ talent at St. Joe’s on Wednesday, Dec. 18 for the school’s Christmas concert. The music starts at 7 p.m., and the public is welcome to come and enjoy holiday tunes from the band, choral and music students. St. Joe’s is located at 106 6th street west in Williston.