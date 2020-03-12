The Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center is inviting the public out to check out the events happening throughout the month near Williston.
March 14: Historical Sewing at the Confluence, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bring your own lunch.
March 19: Confluence History Book Club, 7 p.m. Join history buffs in discussing this month's book and enjoy some free refreshments.
March 20 to 21: Confluence Sewing and Quilting, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All experience levels are invited and instruction will be provided. Make sure to bring a lunch.
March 22 Concert at the Confluence, 3 p.m. Free concert featuring Daisy Emmet.
March 28 Historical Sewing at the Confluence, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Be sure to bring a lunch!
All events are free and open to the public and all times are Central time. For more information, contact Debbie Crossland or Joe Garcia at 701-572-9034. Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center hours are daily from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. For more information about additional upcoming programs of the State Historical Society of North Dakota, go to history.nd.gov/events.