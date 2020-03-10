Teton named to Mon-Dak All-Conference Team

Sophomore Gabriella Capasso, a forward for the Lady Tetons, has earned Mon-Dak 2nd Team All-Conference honors in recognition for her outstanding play this past season.
A native of Fondi, Italy, Capasso averaged 18 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and had a free throw percentage of 77.6%.
“Gabriella has done an amazing job on the court and in the classroom,” emphasized women’s basketball Head Coach, Kia Herbel. “She is a standout individual who works hard no matter what she is doing. It has been an honor to be her coach and I am so proud of her accomplishments throughout her two years at WSC.”
Coaches nominate players to be considered for the Mon-Dak’s Most Valuable Player, and 1st and 2nd Team honors, and then rank the top 15 athletes not including their own.
Whoever receives the most votes is named the Most Valuable Player, while the next seven are named to the 1st Team All-Conference and the next seven to the 2nd Team All-Conference.
“It is important to have players named to the all-conference teams because it shows them that they are one of the top players in our conference,” explained Herbel. “It is a great way for athletes to see that their hard work paid off even if the season was difficult and pushes other players to strive for those teams.”
Capasso is pursuing an Associate in Applied Science in Business Management and plans on continuing her education and basketball career at a four-year university.