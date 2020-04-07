Teton Athletics moving forward

While Spring 2020 is a season that will never be forgotten, Teton Athletics is joining the NJCAA community in moving forward.
“It is important for us to move forward in an effort to stay connected with our athletes,” emphasized Kim Wray, Athletic Director. “We want our athletes to know that they are part of the Teton family and we are here to help in any way.”
Several Teton teams are doing at-home workouts and sharing videos. Coaches are recruiting, building their rosters for 2020-21, and meeting with their players virtually to help engage them in workouts.
“At a time when spring sports have been reduced to social distancing, it is extremely important that we continue to remain connected and move forward as one team,” added Wray.
Thank you all for your continued support of Teton Athletics! Together we are Teton strong!