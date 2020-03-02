The Williston State College Teton Athletics’ annual dinner and fundraising auction event, Casino Night, hits the 12-year mark on March 28.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and guests can start gaming, bidding on silent auction items, and enjoying appetizers right away.
Outlaws Bar and Grill will provide a buffet dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the truck raffle and live auction at 8 and 8:15 p.m. respectively.
This year’s truck raffle includes a 2019 Ram 1500 Quad Cab as the grand prize. Truck raffle tickets are $100 each and can be purchased from the Teton Athletic Department as well as the following locations: Simonson’s, Horizon Resources Downtown Cenex, Bodo’s, Cooks on Main, All Seasons Sport About, Walt’s Market, Scenic Sports, and the Cenex C-store in Ray.
Money raised from Casino Night helps improve Teton athletic programs and builds upon the successes of previous years. Last year’s event raised a total of $47,000 with $37,000 from the live auction and $9,850 from the silent auction.
There are only 400 tickets available to this year’s casino-inspired event. Individual tickets are $50 each and include appetizers, the dinner buffet, and $20 in Teton Casino chips. VIP tables for eight are $500 and $65 for each additional ticket. In addition to the above items, VIP tables provide a Teton server and drink tickets.
If interested in purchasing a ticket, including a VIP table, please contact Kate Cote at 701-770-4720 or kate@wprd.us.
For more information on Casino Night and how to support Teton Athletics, please contact Hunter Berg, Alumni and Development Director, at 701-572-9275 or hunter.berg@willistonstate.edu.