Teton Athletics’ Casino Night and Truck Raffle postponed

At this time, Teton Athletics’ Casino Night is postponed until further notice. Future dates will be considered when the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) becomes clearer.
Please monitor the Williston State Tetons Facebook page (@wsctetons) for future updates.
The Teton Booster Club has also decided to postpone the drawing for its annual Pickup Raffle over concerns of the current COVID-19 situation.
“The potential spread of COVID-19 is a serious reality,” emphasized Hunter Berg, Alumni and Development Director. “The Teton Booster Club is taking precautions to follow social distancing guidelines during this uncertain time. We appreciate the support of the raffle and look forward to announcing the winners in June.”
With permission from the Attorney General’s office to extend the drawing date, the Teton Booster Club will host the raffle at 6:00 p.m. in the Well on Friday, June 12.
This year’s truck raffle includes a 2019 Ram 1500 Quad Cab as the grand prize.
Tickets are $100 and the last day to purchase them is Saturday, March 28.
For questions, please contact Hunter Berg, Alumni and Development Director, at 701.220.8445 or hunter.berg@willistonstate.edu.