There is often focus on the students when coming back from summer break, but the teachers have also returned to the classrooms. School has begun and summer is coming to a close, so how do these unsung heroes of future generations feel about coming back from the summer break? Teachers shared their feelings about coming back to school for the 2022-2023 school year.
Middle school math tutor, Eugine Johnson, said that he is excited for the year to start.
“My biggest joy this summer was relaxing with my family and new dog and going on vacation,” Johnson said. “Summer is over for us, but that’s ok, because I’m excited to be back to school and meet my new students.”
Johnson said that the hardest part of the transition back into the school year is getting back to a set sleep schedule.
“In the summers, I’m not a morning person.”
Like Eugine, many are going through these same transitions into the school year.
Kim Weismann, Professor of Communication at Williston State College told the Williston Herald that the end of summer is bittersweet for her, but that she is still excited to see students get back into the classroom.
“Helping students learn and helping them get those ah-ha moments is so rewarding,” Weismann said.
Weismann said that her biggest joy this summer was spending time with her loved ones. She said that getting to spend more time with her mother, husband, and pets than she gets to during the school year is always a highlight of summer and allows her to recharge.
Weismann added that summer doesn’t mean she is free from work; she works on her courses and other tasks throughout these months at home to be ready for the school year ahead.
“I honestly work on my courses and other tasks throughout the summer,” Weismann said when asked how she was transitioning from summer to school. “When it comes closer to school, I start spending a bit more time on campus and rereading course materials and planning activities.”
“When starting the school year, there is a lot of planning that goes into the lesson plans, and most teachers continue to create check-lists all throughout the year to stay organized,” she said.
Krystal Ann Quinones, a kindergarten through second grade teacher at Round Prairie Elementary School spent the last bit of her summer preparing her lesson plans for a multigrade class and decorating her classroom.
“I look forward to each new year that will be filled with new experiences and exciting new challenges,” Quinones said.
Most teachers have returned to the classrooms by this point and while most are excited, there is the transition period that students and teachers alike will have to work through.