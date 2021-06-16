The newly formed school district in Williston has reached a tentative agreement with its teachers.
At a meeting Tuesday, June 15, the Williston Education Association and the board for Williston Basin School District No. 007 reached an agreement on salaries and more. The deal would result in a two-year contract between the teachers and the new district.
The agreement came after a negotiation session that lasted more than two hours and days after a meeting where the board considered declaring an impasse. On Friday, June 11, the board voted 5-2 to keep negotiating with WEA, despite concerns from both sides that negotiations had broken down.
There were two sticking points: the policy for reducing staff if layoffs are needed and the pay schedule for extracurricular activities. Both Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 have staff reduction policies in their contracts, but only District 1 includes extra duties.
On Tuesday, the board offered to include reduction in force language in the agreement if the teachers would agree that salaries for extra work would be set by the school board alone.
Matt Leibel, lead negotiator for WEA, questioned why the pay schedule for extra work couldn’t stay in the negotiated agreement.
“It looks like you want to change how it’s being paid, otherwise you’d keep it in,” he said.
Chris Jundt, board president for District 7, said the board didn’t want to change the schedule but wanted to make sure it had the ability to do what board members thought was best to set the district up.
The district offered to guarantee pay for extra duties for the 2021-22 school year, but still wanted to leave it out of the agreement.
WEA is scheduling a meeting for members to vote on the agreement.