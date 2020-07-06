Suzi Kay Bakewell Memorial Tree planted on campus

About 30 friends and family of Suzi Kay Bakewell Lee gathered at Williston State College on Wednesday, June 24, to plant a tree in her memory.
The tree was dedicated by her former coach, Penny Slagle and teammates from 1979-1981 Lady Tetons basketball and volleyball Teams.
Suzi Kay is a member of the Teton Hall of Fame and a NJCAA All-American. While at UND-W, Suzi Kay led her team to the National NJCAA Basketball tournament two years in a row.
“We are very proud to plant this tree as a lasting memorial to Suzi Kay who gave so much to UND-W (WSC). And whose daughter, Jackie, followed in her footsteps and played Volleyball and Basketball for the Tetons,” Slagle said.