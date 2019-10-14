Surrounding the state in song

Students from around the northwestern part of the state converged at Williston High School on Saturday, Oct. 12 to participate in one of seven children's choral festivals that took place around the state.
The festivals were sponsored by the North Dakota chapter of American Choral Directors Association. Each general music teacher or choral director around the state was able to select up to six of their best fifth or sixth grade singers to participate.
In Williston, John Bisbee, a music teacher at WHS, coordinated the festival and Tara Hoggarth, choir director at Williston Middle School, directed the ensemble.