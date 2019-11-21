The school board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 has voted 3-2 to release superintendent Rob Turner from his contract.
The move came at a special meeting held at noon on Thursday, Nov. 21. Turner, who has been with the district since 2015, will leave effective Dec. 11.
At the meeting, Turner told the board that the reason he chose that date was the fact his state certifications expire Dec. 12.
Board Vice President Curt Sullivan told Turner he was upset with his request to be let out of his contract.
"Mr. Turner, when we went to go to K-12, you told me and this board you needed time to get things together so you could get teachers hired and get everything that was needed," Sullivan said. "Had I know you were not going to stay here and work your best at it, I would have never voted for K-12."
Sullivan pressed Turner about the possibility of staying with the district through the end of the school year.
"You are positive you do not want to ... continue till the end of your contract so we can get someone here to finish this out?" Sullivan asked.
"Yeah, I am," Turner replied.
"You are willing to put the district in that big of a bind?" Sullivan asked.
"I want to help as much as I can until I go," Turner said.
When Sullivan pressed Turner on why he was leaving in the middle of the school year. Turner said he didn't want to go into the reasons in a public meeting.
"In my opinion, you have a contract through July," Sullivan said. "I don't believe in letting people out of their contracts. I think it's wrong."
Sullivan voted against releasing Turner from his contract, as did board member Dawn Hollingsworth. Board President Penny Soiseth and board members Myles Fisher and Kyle Renner voted to release Turner.
A vote to waive a 10% penalty for breaking a contract also passed 3-2 with the same breakdown.
The vote came hours before the board was set to meet with Jodi Johnson, the superintendent of schools for Williams County. She is scheduled to explain the process of dissolution, reorganization and transferring property.