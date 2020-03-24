WSC understands that many of our current and future Tetons are excited to register for the upcoming Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 semesters.
To promote student success, WSC requires students to meet with their advisor each semester before enrolling in courses.
However, due to current circumstances regarding COVID-19, WSC has expanded academic advising opportunities to promote social distancing and the safety of our campus community.
WSC is are currently offering phone, email, or virtual advising appointments for returning WSC students.
WSC will also host virtual registration days for incoming freshman during the week of March 30th to April 3rd.
These virtual registration days will be focused on the students’ program and will provide guidance on registering for courses, setting up student accounts, and applying for housing and scholarships.
Both returning and new students can expect communication through their WSC email and text messages informing them about advising opportunities available and how to sign up.
The Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 schedules are available online at willistonstate.edu/schedules.
Summer classes begin on 6/1 and the majority are held online.
Questions? Please contact Enrollment Services at wsc.admission@willistonstate.edu, texting 701.595.7389, or calling 701.774.4200.