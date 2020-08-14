Suffrage’s secret weapon: women’s clubs

One hundred years ago, social media and television weren’t available to bombard viewers with ads promoting votes for women. Instead, newspapers, lectures, and public programing communicated the message. A network of women’s clubs aided the effort by sharing information and strategies and training members to lobby for full voting rights.
The change in societal views concerning woman suffrage didn’t come about quickly or easily. Distinct gender roles for men and women were ingrained into the social order: men represented their families in the public sphere, including business and politics; women directed the private sphere — bearing responsibility for the home — feeding, clothing, and rearing children to insure they had the necessary religious, social, ethical, and moral skills to be responsible adults.
As industrially manufactured food, clothing and household supplies replaced homemade goods, women gained more leisure time, allowing women’s clubs to flourish. At first, clubs focused on religious, social and literary engagement, but by the 1890s, some began advocating for social reform on issues affecting homes and families. Women’s clubs helped further their skills in organizing, administering, and communicating their points of view to the public.
The Women’s Christian Temperance Union was one of the most influential clubs during this era. Its army of women was committed to advancing WCTU goals. Founded in 1874, the WCTU is remembered as being anti-alcohol, but the breadth of its work went far beyond temperance. The WCTU addressed many societal ills affecting women and children, including domestic violence, the double standard associated with sexual morality, and the exploitation of women and children in the work force. The WCTU believed that having the vote would allow them to truly protect their families.
In North Dakota, WCTU members set up and staffed “life-saving stations” at railroad depots to assist young women entering cities for the first time. They helped operate the Florence Crittenton Home for Unwed Mothers in Fargo to prevent young women who were pregnant outside of marriage from becoming destitute if their families shunned them.
Gaining the vote for women was an important issue for North Dakota’s WCTU from 1910 to ratification in 1920. When the North Dakota Votes for Women League was established in 1912, the WCTU pledged to work with it to acheive women’s suffrage. WCTU networks existed throughout the state, with members helping to secure locations for public programs, hosting lecturers, and communicating through press releases and columns in local newspapers.
The North Dakota WCTU dispatched delegates to national meetings in Washington, D.C., who on their return traveled statewide to share updates on congressional action relating to the status of woman suffrage, prohibition, and other issues important to women. They motivated members to continue their work to improve conditions for families as politically active citizens.
During World War I, the North Dakota WCTU cooperated with the state organizations of the Federation of Womens Clubs and the Votes for Women League to aid in the war effort. Together they implemented Red Cross programs to produce bandages for soldiers, promote increasing food production through gardening and food conservation, and encouraged women to invest in the Liberty Loan program. Their success with all of these defied those who believed women were incapable of successfully coordinating and completing complex tasks.
Women’s club networks at the local, state, and national levels were successful in advocating for political change. The coordination of their dedicated members amplified the message of woman suffragists, expanded their reach, and assisted in securing the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment.