There is still time to submit to the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, but time is ticking. The deadline for all submissions is Dec. 11.
Details of the art and writing categories, and entry and submission requirements, are available at www.artandwriting.org. There are cash prizes available for the top five writers and artists, as well as two $1,500 scholarships for students attending NDSU as visual art majors and one $600 scholarship for a student attending as an English major.
There will be an informational session on Dec. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. Please stop in and see what this contest is all about. I am happy to answer questions you may have, show you past winners in both art and writing, introduce you to the website and how to find information about submissions and awards, or just talk to you about creative writing. This is a very informal get together via Zoom, so please come and go as needed.
We will also be having our final revision workshop on Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. I will be leading the workshop along with members of my creative writing group here at NDSU, and together we will help students generate new ideas and/or polish existing work. The workshop is informal.
