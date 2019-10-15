Students [on Scholarship]

Name: Raegan Conlan
Hometown: Hogeland, MT
Scholarship: Regional County Scholarship
Why WSC?
"Everyone is accommodating and super friendly. This is a nice place to be!"
What have you enjoyed most?
"Meeting new people and being able to have the college experience and it not be intimidating. It was an easy transition from high school because of how nice people are."
How has the scholarship made a difference?
"The scholarship has made a difference for me because I’m still unsure of what I want to do. It helps me get my generals completed and then transfer, prepared for what I want to do."
