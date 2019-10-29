Students [on Scholarship]

Name: Montana Icenogle
Hometown: Williston
Scholarship: Williams County Scholarship
Why WSC?
“Everyone here is friendly and you get to know people better since it’s a smaller campus.”
What have you enjoyed most?
“I get to be close to home and my family. I also receive a high-quality education given instructors are teaching the classes and they are willing to help you when you need it.”
How has the scholarship made a difference?“The scholarship has made a difference for me because I’m still unsure of what I want to do. It helps me get my generals completed and then transfer, prepared for what I want to do.”
You can now apply for the following WSC Foundation Scholarships!
• Academic Achievement Award [MT & ND]
• Regional County Scholarship
• Williams County Scholarship
Don’t miss this opportunity, apply today!
For more information, please visit: willistonstate.edu/scholarships