Students [on Scholarship]
Name: Montana Icenogle

Hometown: Williston

Scholarship: Williams County Scholarship

Why WSC?

“Everyone here is friendly and you get to know people better since it’s a smaller campus.”

What have you enjoyed most?

“I get to be close to home and my family. I also receive a high-quality education given instructors are teaching the classes and they are willing to help you when you need it.”

How has the scholarship made a difference?“The scholarship has made a difference for me because I’m still unsure of what I want to do. It helps me get my generals completed and then transfer, prepared for what I want to do.”

• Academic Achievement Award [MT & ND]

• Regional County Scholarship

• Williams County Scholarship

