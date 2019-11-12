Students [on Scholarship]

Name: Aaliyah Moon

Hometown: Culbertson, MT

Scholarship: Regional County Scholarship

Q&A

Why WSC?

“You get one-on-one interaction with professors. I’m not just a number. Some of my friends who go to larger schools don’t know their professors. Here I get additional help if needed and the teachers are just as qualified, if not more.”

What have you enjoyed most?

“I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve met. We have a lot of diverse students here from different countries, states, and from across this state.”

How has the scholarship made a difference?

“If I didn’t have this scholarship, I couldn’t afford college. I wouldn’t be able to have the education I have now and without this laying the foundation, I wouldn’t have gotten the other scholarships that I have for my next two years after WSC. I wouldn’t be here if not for the scholarship.”

