Students [on Scholarship]

Name: Whitney Warner
Hometown: Plentywood, MT
Scholarship: Regional County Scholarship
Why WSC?
"Your professors are really personable and care about you."
What have you enjoyed most?
"I enjoy how small the campus is and how everyone knows everyone. You can go to anyone with anything."
How has the scholarship made a difference?
"Without the scholarship, I wouldn't have gone to college."
You can now apply for the following WSC Foundation Scholarships!
- Academic Achievement Award [MT & ND]
- Regional County Scholarship
- Williams County Scholarship
For more information, please visit: willistonstate.edu/scholarships