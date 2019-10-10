Students hold blood drive at WHS

Health Sciences students at Williston High School put on a blood drive for students on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Emma Ward, a member of the class, said the idea was to give students who might not be familiar with donating blood a chance to try it.
“We as a class have gotten many donations from various companies around the Bakken area,” she said. “This has helped tremendously and we couldn’t thank them enough.”
Jenny Logan, another student in the class, said the hope was to encourage students to make donating blood a habit.
“In North Dakota, there’s actually a shortage in the blood supply,” she said.