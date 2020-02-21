Hundreds of children from area schools came together and spent their day giving back to help save the lives of children across the world.
Black Magic Harley-Davidson opened its doors to Feed My Starving Children, an organization that’s been working for more than 30 years to try and eradicate child hunger across the world. The program sends millions of meals to more than 70 countries worldwide. Donations fund the purchase of meal ingredients, which are hand-packed by volunteers and sent to where they are needed most. On Friday, Feb. 21, students from schools across the area spent the day packing food as part of a Feed My Starving Child Mobilepack event, which was Feb. 20 to 22 at Harley-Davidson.
Williston Trinity Christian, St. Joe’s, District 1, District 8 and more came together for the event, which organizer Randy Schlossin says he hopes will yield around 500,000 meals, or MannaPacks. The meals are nutritionally balanced and designed to meet the needs of a malnourished child.
The students were hundreds among the estimated 2,500 volunteers Schlossin said were needed to pull the event off. Students sat through a brief orientation video before getting to work, adding ingredients such as rice, soy and dried vegetables to the MannaPacks, which were then sealed and boxed. The students worked in rhythm, much like an assembly line, each pouring their scoops one at a time, to see how quickly they could fill their packs.
Schlossin said the students were excited to be part of the event, and not just because it was time away from school. Knowing that they are making a difference, he said, motivated them to get the job done.
“If you watch the countenance on these kids, you see the looks on their faces after they’re done with this, it’s transformational,” Schlossin told the Williston Herald. “It changes them.”
Black Magic owners Bill and Brenda Houim opened their facility up to the organization, turning the dealership’s showroom into a multi-pack filling operation. General Manager Patrick Schmaltz said the Houim’s, along with the rest of the Black Magic staff, feel that it’s important to give back to the community they are a part of, which is why they host so many events such as this at their facility.
This is the first MobilePack event that has been held in Williston, but Schlossin said he has no doubt that it is only the first of many. Feed My Starving Children is always in need of volunteers and donations, Schlossin added, and anyone who is interested or would like to find out more about the organization can visit www.fmsc.org/williston.